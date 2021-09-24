Marijuana and meth found during drug bust in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI)- The Saltillo Police Department made their most recent drug bust arrest Thursday night. Around 9:30 Thursday, officers approached Gary Dale Cole’s truck and noticed what was believed to be a large mason jar filled with marijuana in the back of his vehicle. Following a probable cause search, police also found possibly more drugs believed to be Meth. Cole is now Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle. He is currently in Lee County Jail.