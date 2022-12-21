The Salvation Army Offers Refuge from Freezing Temps

The Salvation Army opens warming shelter for the community's most vulnerable

TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – As temperatures are forecasted to drop to dangerous digits during the Christmas holidays, The Salvation Army is preparing to open its cold-weather station to provide warm shelter and food to those in need.

The Salvation Army Jim Ingram Lodge is open from 5:00 pm- 8:00 am and will expand its capacity to welcome anyone in need. In addition, the cold overflow shelter at 527 Carnation St. is open for men, women, and families experiencing homelessness during severe weather.

“Our Community Center is also open during the day from 8:00 am-5:00 pm with two hot meals per day, snacks, hydration, and resources to support people getting off the street and accessing needed practical resources,” said Captain Heather Dolby, Officer for The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is asking for community support to help fund the additional care required to shelter, feed, and provide safety for clients in the upcoming days. “Our resources are strained from holiday requests, and we are hopeful for our community’s support so we can continue to assist our neighbors in crisis at their point of greatest need.”

You can help support The Salvation Army by giving virtually at TupeloKettle.org or visiting their offices at 527 Carnation Street.

“If you know someone who needs assistance or if you need a place to warm up, please reach out to us,” said Captain Dolby. “We are here to help you.”

The Salvation Army will continue to offer assistance, food, and shelter during the upcoming days as resources allow. Please get in touch with The Salvation Army at 662-842-9222 if you need help.

