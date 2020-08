NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Silver Star Hotel and Casino announces plans to reopen Friday at noon.

Earlier this week, the Mississippi Band Of Choctaw Indians released the protocols they’ll be following upon reopening.

The resort has installed non-invasive thermal cameras that will read the temperature of all guest before entering.

Special UV technology will be used to disinfect handrails, escalators, and walkways.

All guest must wear a facemask and follow social distancing guidelines.