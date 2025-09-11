The sky is the limit at Aviation Day

Annual Aviation Day lets students see possible careers in the field of aviation

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – As students attempted pull-ups for prizes, recruiters were highlighting the many aviation careers available in the United States Marines.

“A lot of people should look into this opportunity, even if you don’t have any experience in the aviation field; we provide that experience,” said Sgt. Peter Ridilla, with the USMC.

Aviation Day, organized by Career Coaches at Monroe County Schools, featured representatives from government agencies and the private sector.

They were there to show students that the sky’s the limit in the field of aviation.

“The need is evident, they need pilots, tower people, ground crews, there are so many career opportunities. From construction of planes, to mechanics, to piloting,” said Amy Chism, a career coach with Hatley High School.

Aviation Day started out four years ago for Monroe County Schools, but it has gotten so popular that other districts are now involved.

“Outside schools have reached out, wanting to attend, so we have students from Itawamba, Starkville, Mantachie, from all over,” said Chism.

“I’ve had fun coming out here, discovering new things, and chose to go with the Marines,” said Austin, of Hamilton High School.

“I have learned that aviation is very delicate and very expensive, and a delicate craft,” said Roderick, of Aberdeen High School.

More than seven hundred students took part in Aviation Day.

Planning will soon start for next year’s Monroe County Aviation Day.

