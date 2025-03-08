The Snip Station to provide affordable spay and neuter services

The Snip Station is a community led non profit that seeks to help reduce the stray pet population

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As a veterinarian, Lori Ward often hears from pet owners facing emergencies.

“Their dog is sick, cat is sick, they don’t have money for it. Sadly for us, as a for-profit clinic, we would like to help everyone, but we have to be for-profit to keep the doors open. It is just not economically feasible,” Dr. Ward said.

Spaying or neutering can be costly for many low-income pet owners. That’s why The Snip Station was formed. The non-profit will provide affordable, high-quality spay and neuter services and essential vaccinations to low-income pet owners, shelters, rescues, and community care givers.

“We all see them on the side of the road, starving, we want to prevent. Prevent so many strays being out there, help shelters and homes move through these stray animals and decrease the population overall,” said Donna Robbins, director of The Snip Station.

The idea and concept for the Snip Station was introduced to community members at this lunch in Tupelo.

The Snip Station has a building in Verona. It will be open two days a week, once furniture and equipment is in place and up and running. It is estimated the Snip Station will need a budget of 150 thousand dollars to provide needed services.

The Hall Foundation helped kick start the fundraising efforts with a 20 thousand dollar donation.

There is a lot of work to be done, but volunteers are on board and eager to tell the community about the important mission.

“We can’t transport, adopt, house, rescue our way out of the pet population crisis. Education goes a long way, importance of spaying and neutering, we want to provide for those who don’t have financial means to do that. We want to keep pets with their families,” said Dr. Reena Greer, a veterinarian who will help at The Snip Station.

“The shelters are full, the rescues are full. People are begging, for help for this. If we can stop production of animals, we can stop this problem, somewhere along the way,” said Sheryl Blackburn, a volunteer at the Tupelo – Lee Humane Society.

The Snip Station could be open by April.

For more information on the application process, or to see how you can help, go to thesnipstation.com