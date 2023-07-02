The Starkville Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle collision

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department is investigating a fatal one-vehicle collision on July 1st around 7:24 p.m.

An SUV occupied by four individuals left the road at the intersection of Highway 12 and Bluefield Road.

A 71-year-old passenger was declared dead on the scene. The driver was flown to Tupelo for further treatment. A male and female

passenger were transported to OCH Regional Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information, please contact SPD at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.