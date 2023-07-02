The State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages firework safety this Independence Day

Those wishing to purchase and use fireworks need to check with their fire protection officials to make sure local laws are being followed. Certain areas prohibit fireworks from being used within city limits. One cannot shoot fireworks in Columbus city limits and the fee for it is almost $250.

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If you are shooting fireworks this holiday weekend, the State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages firework safety this Independence Day whether at home or a firework show.

State Fire Marshal and Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney says to use common sense when dealing with fireworks, and never point them at someone.

Read and follow the directions on each firework. Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.

Store them in a cool, dry place. Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Light only one item at a time, and keep a safe distance.