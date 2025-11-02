The third annual Memphis Town Community Day was held

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) It was a day full of fun activities in Columbus on Saturday.

Hundreds of people showed for the annual “Memphis Town” Community Day hosted by Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Each year, the event offers free food, games, children’s activities, and music.

It also included several different vendors.

Event organizer Jacquise Frison said, this is all to make an impact in the community.

“When people are happy and smiling, things can work better.” said Frison. “Just being able to have this event, brings smiles to people’s faces and even the little kids. This helps that mom who is struggling about how she will make her next move, and it helps that single father who is wondering how he is going to do this or do that. Coming here and relax and releasing, it does a lot for the community as a whole.”.

East Mississippi Community College nursing students also checked blood pressures at this event.

