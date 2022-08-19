The town of Eupora anticipates a large crowd this weekend

Small towns thrive on their yearly festivals and annual events

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- Small towns thrive on their yearly festivals and annual events. The big moments bring communities together, but even more, festivals can help bring economic traction to the town.

City leaders in Eupora are hopeful to see large crowds and a big payoff this weekend.

The town will host its second annual balloon festival where folks can ride in a hot air balloon, plus they will hold a special tournament for a beloved city worker.

“Rusty was a city worker that lost his life on the job and the community, the churches they come together and put on a great event to host and memorialize his life you know, and the things he did for the city of Eupora,” said mayor Blake McMullan.

McMullan said he’s seen lots of growth in the town since last year when the city held its first festival, and he anticipates the numbers to continue to rise.

Planning around the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally also helps.

“It’s been great for the town because last June we had an all-star tournament here and the sales tax hit 55 thousand, we haven’t seen that kind of numbers in forever they were all-time highs,” said McMullan.

there’s something else this year.

“One of our newest additions is the touch a truck and this is going to be an exciting event for children to where they can see the biggest trucks that they know or things they want to get in like a police car or a fire truck or a bulldozer,” said Eupora main street president Lyn Blaylock.

Events start Friday at 6:30 p.m. and festivities kick off on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.