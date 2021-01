MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Maben has a new city clerk.

Lisa Wynn begins her duties there this week.

Mayor Larry Pruitt says the Board of Aldermen appointed during their recent meeting.

Wynn served a term as an alderwoman for the City of Starkville.

She has also worked as a project manager and consultant.

The city clerk is responsible for much of the administrative functions of the city.