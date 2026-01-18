The Tuscaloosa River Market wants you to be aware of a scam

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. (WCBI) According to the River Market, there is a scammer inviting food trucks to the market and asking them to pay $120 per Saturday for the month of January.

The name of the scam caller is Eunice Pells, and she is using is EunicePells055@gmail.com, and roseunusual490@gmail.com email addresses.

You are encouraged to not engage in any type of contact with this person, Eunice Pells is not associated with the Tuscaloosa River Market.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.