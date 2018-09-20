Theme, Grand Marshal Announced For ‘Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The region’s largest Christmas parade announces its Grand Marshal and the theme for the big event.

The theme for the 70th annual Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade is “A Musical Christmas” and the Grand Marshal is Margaret Anne Murphey.

Murphey came to Tupelo more than 70 years ago with her husband, Dr Eugene Murphey. She helped create the Tupelo Community Theatre and the Tupelo Symphony Orchestra.

The parade is a chance to bring in the Christmas spirit, and also a way to honor someone who has made a positive impact for the area.

“We are absolutely still here after four decades because of her leadership , because of her guidance and she just means so much to so many organizations and to so many people in the community,” said Lisa Martin, executive director with the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra.

“If you see the people lining the streets from all over Northeast Mississippi to come to this event, it’s just a wonderful family event, children, grandparents, cousins, friends, not only in the parade, watching the parade, it’s a great family event, we’re proud to be part of that,” said Jack Reed Jr., of Reed’s Department Store.

This year’s parade is November 30th. Entries can be submitted through Friday, November 19th. For more information go to tupelomainstreet.com, click on “EVENTS’ tab, then scroll down to the Christmas Parade.