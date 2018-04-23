Therapeutic Horse Riding

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- More than two dozen kids and adults with disabilities show off their saddle skills at Mississippi State’s Horse Park.

For the past several weeks they’ve been preparing for their big performance.

The MSU Extension Equine Assisted Therapy Programs offers specialized therapeutic riding exercises for the kids and adults.

Organizers said the exercises offer emotional, physical, and psychological benefits to the riders.

“They’ll be showing off how they can two point over the ground poles, they’re going to be weaving the poles out there,” said Cassie Brunson, Extension Associate and Therapeutic Riding Coordinator. “Mostly they’re just showing that they can ride a horse. For a lot of adults it can be scary, so the fact that these young children can get on these big animals and be in control it’s very empowering.”

This marks the fourth year the MSU Extension Equine Assisted Therapy Programs has hosted this event.