Therapy in a world of technology: Why local therapist says it matters

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In a world of social media, artificial intelligence, and technology, having someone to talk to can be more important than ever.

Rayford Mullins with Sanders Counseling Associates said they want every child to have the tools they need to help better themselves.

Mullins is a therapist who works with children, adolescents, and adults.

He believes having someone to talk to can help them have a better sense of identity and a place to be themselves. Especially in a world of social media and A.I.

“I think a lot of families are starting to realize that help is needed, and we need to be able to find a place where people can get help,” Mullins said. “Right now with technology, it’s becoming more popular than it was when I was growing up, or even some of the parents now who are growing up, they often seem to compare themselves to other people now because they can see people all over the world, or even compare themselves to things that are not really realistic.”

These aspects can bleed over into a school environment and at home.

“A lot of people have access to cyberbullying more because of technology, and people are constantly in those spaces where they have nowhere to go because technology or the internet is everywhere, so they don’t have anywhere to exit. So therapy allows them an exit where it’s just me and you, and we’re talking for real,” Mullins said.

With screen time almost being inevitable, he said it’s important to think about how children can positively interact with technology.

“Kids now are starting at one year old on iPads and tablets, but they’re not identifying with what they’re seeing, (such as) how they make me feel, and then they become school age and they’re immediately distracted because of all of the noise that social media and A.I. produces,” Mullins said.

Oftentimes, people may avoid therapy because of the cost. Mullins says there are resources available to help with that.

“With Medicaid, it does create a space where most of the families get therapy with no cost to them,” Mullins said. “So that means that if you have Medicaid insurance, you can come to counseling regardless of where it is, you’ll be able to get those services for free.”

Sanders Counseling Associates also works with some clients using a sliding scale fee to better fit their budget.

“We don’t want therapy to be a luxury; we want it to be an essential,” Mullins said.

Overall, Mullins said that struggles are not always obvious, and therapy can help anyone.

“Some of those people who really have their life together could be the ones who are really falling apart the most,” Mullins said. “Making sure that you have something that you can lean on, and for me, that has always been my relationship with God and also with knowing that if I can’t get it, I know somebody who can. So thinking that I am this therapist or I’m this person who has it together, that would be a lie because I have had moments where I was down, and now as a therapist, I seek therapy myself.”

Mullins also said getting outdoors can be a helpful tool for anyone struggling.

For more information on the resources available at Sanders Counseling Associates, you can call 662-425-1176 or visit sanderscounselingms.com.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X