Viewers make allegations against Hatley teacher, school district releases statement

There are allegations a teacher inappropriately disciplined a student. The superintendent released a statement Tuesday.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Several viewers have reached out to WCBI about an alleged incident at Hatley Attendance School.

They believe there were inappropriate disciplinary actions taken by an elementary teacher towards at least one student.

Monroe County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian released this statement on Tuesday, “MCSD strives to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all students. Student safety and security is our top priority. In accordance with district policies, MCSD does not comment on matters regarding personnel.”

Sheriff Kevin Crook says his agency has not been asked to investigate any incident.