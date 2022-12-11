Thick Cloud Cover & Scattered Showers on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Believe me, I know that everyone is sick and tired of the rain. We just want to see the sun! Unfortunately, Sunday will be another damp and gloomy day.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Scattered showers are likely. Rain may be heavy at times and a rumble of thunder is possible. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, though. Low near 58°.

SUNDAY: Thick cloud cover. High near 61°. Scattered showers are expected, especially during the first half of the day. Locations along and south of HWY 82 have the best chance at getting rain. Chance of rain: 50%.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY STORMS: Monday will be dry, but another round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Tuesday and into Wednesday. A strong upper-level low pressure system is expected to develop over the Great Plains and cause a cold front to sweep through the Deep South. Severe storms certainly seem possible in Mississippi, but there’s still some unanswered questions. What time will the front move through? Will our air be unstable enough to support severe storms? We’re still trying to figure some things out. However, we do know that sufficient wind energy will be in place. At this point, our southern and western counties have the greatest risk of seeing severe weather, but this could change. We’ll keep you updated!