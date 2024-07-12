Thieves break into Adventure ATV in West Point; Steal UTVs

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Thieves drive away with two sport UTVs from a West Point dealership, leaving it in shambles.

The break-in happened just after midnight at Adventure ATV.

Surveillance footage shows three people going inside the garage.

As the alarm goes off, the trio of crooks shift into high gear.

The owners believe they were there for sport and high-performance UTVs and only inside the building for a few minutes.

That’s why they moved other vehicles out of the way, damaging the walls, and then rammed the garage door.

That door sat on the ground this morning.

Now, investigators hope someone comes forward with information.

“No, it’s tough. You know you got it the second time it’s happened in a couple of months. It’s a similar type of situation but you know it. It’s just frustrating. We have 20 employees. Everybody works hard, you know, and you hate it when something like this happens. So, hopefully, the police… they’re gonna try hard and get this thing figured out,” said Sonny Jameson, Adventure ATV Co-owner.

“We got out. We combed the area. We put the drone up to see if we could see anything. We’ve been out since that time trying to work on this and solve this case,” said Chief Avery Cook.

A gray four-set Polaris RZR and a red two-seat CanAM Maverick were taken. Both are Sport UTVs.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.

