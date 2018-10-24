Things Are Set To Get “Spooky” At Area Haunted House

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Halloween is one week away and you know what that means, things are about to get spooky.

Behind this ordinary door lies an adventure in terror.

From skulls, to a spell book, and everything in between that’ll make you scream, the 2018 Rebuild Haunted House in Columbus is sure to leave a chilling effect on everyone who enters.

“We anticipate people screaming and running, try not to hit us please because we got some injuries from people hitting us last year,” said Rhonda Sanders, who’s in charge of putting on the haunted house.

Six rooms, and three thousand square feet of heart-pounding horror!

“Once you step in the door this year it’s fear,” said Sanders. “We’ve downloaded all kinds of scary music and sound, we went into Jeepers Creepers the movie, we went into this clown business, we went into all kinds of different stuff, witches and all kinds of stuff.”

This marks the fourth year Sanders has been the mastermind behind this house of horror, however, she hasn’t done it alone.

Dozens of community volunteers have come together to build this house of terror from the ground up.

“We’ve been working on the haunted house almost two months,” Sanders described. “We had to get all of the wood, get the wall fixed. In October we got to move in and actually start putting the walls together. We couldn’t have done this without the citizens here in Columbus and Lowndes county with donations.”

Even though the haunted house is almost guaranteed to make you scream, Sanders said if that’s not your thing, there’s still something for the entire family to enjoy.

“I want everybody to know that it’s family-friendly,” said Sanders. “I know some people say, well I don’t do haunted, well we’ve got our kids zone where we have no ghosts allowed on one side. They will have jumpers, a game truck, a hayride, food.”

All proceeds from this years haunted house will help the Community Benefit buy Christmas gifts for families in need here in Lowndes County.

The event kicks off on Friday beginning at 6 P.M. and lasts until 10.

For more information on dates and times, just visit https://www.thecityofcolumbusms.org/departments/image-link-holder/haunted-house.