Third and fourth graders experience career options at unique job fair

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WCBI) – Grade schoolers in Calhoun County schools had a unique opportunity to visit with professionals from a variety of careers, all under one roof.

At the career fair, students in Calhoun County heard from a former NFL player, learned about precautions to take around power lines, and tried their skills at welding.

- Advertisement -

“I think it’s so important for them to have career awareness, just to be able to see what is out there and to be able to see what their interests are,” said Laura Brower, a career coach at Calhoun County Schools.

Professionals from 18 career fields were on hand.

They all stressed the importance of academics and behavior, along with specifics about their professions.

“A lot of kids think when police come we are going to arrest someone and take them to jail, I want to let them know we are the good guys and we are here to help,” said Officer Samson Armstrong, with the Calhoun City Police Department.

“Most important thing is get your education because, not many people get an opportunity to play in NFL, once you get there it’s a short career, get your education you can always fall back on that and everything else is a bonus after that,” said M D Jennings, who played in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears and now is a coach at Calhoun City High School.

The take away from the career fair continues in a way after students get back to their schools, each class will have lesson plans reviewing things students have learned about different career paths.

“We point out different subject areas that take a front seat in different careers, this helps them to see there are careers that do not require them going to college.” said Jessica Easley, the Gifted Teacher at Vardaman Elementary.

All of the careers, along with numerous opportunities, are available in Northeast Mississippi.

This is the second year for the career fair focusing on third and fourth graders in the Calhoun County School District.