Third Annual Burger Bash Fundraiser Sizzles In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Burgers brought the Columbus community together on Sunday.

About 200 people came out for the third annual Burger Bash Fundraiser.

Eight teams competed for bragging rights for the city’s best homemade burger.

Proceeds benefit the Columbus Main Street.

Last year, the event raised more than $1,600 dollars.

This year’s goal is $2,500 dollars.

“It’s just a great event for the community. Columbus Main Street is the face of Columbus. It’s the pride of Columbus. That’s why we are trying to raise money for it,” says event organizer, Colin Krieger.

Krieger says he expects to exceeds this year’s $2,500 dollar goal.

That’s because $2,000 dollars had already been raised before the event kicked off.