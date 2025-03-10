Third annual Turkey Tailgate and Call Maker Showcase held

The event, hosted by Mossy Oak in West Point, kicks off turkey hunting season with an event featuring regional turkey call makers.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Turkey hunters and turkey call makers from across the region came together for the third annual Turkey Tailgate and Call Maker Showcase.

The event is a fun way to kick off turkey hunting season by bringing people together around a common interest.

A bounce house for the kids and fresh barbecue were available at the event.

Daniel Haas, Mossy Oaks director of marketing, said hunting as a sport runs through generations of families.

Haas also said the impact of the event is huge for West Point and the call makers.

“The turnout keeps on getting bigger and better,” Haas said. “So we’re going to keep on doing it every year. And especially for all the local call makers, they don’t have a ton of events where a bunch of turkey owners can show up and they can sell their calls and meet folks face to face. So people keep on supporting it, we’ll keep on doing it.”

In Mississippi, the Spring turkey season opens on March 15.

