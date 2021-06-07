Third arrest has been made in Starkville shooting incident

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A third is arrest is made in a Starkville shooting melee.

24-year-old Jallel Jones was arrested in Clay County, this morning, by the U.S. Marshal Task Force.

Starkville police believe Jones was grazed by a bullet in Sunday morning’s shooting.

Now, he’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault and in the Oktibbeha County jail.

The shooting happened about 1 AM behind 601 University Drive.

Investigators believe the gunfire started after an argument about a relationship ending got out of control.

A fourth unidentified suspect is being treated for a gunshot wound.

SPD says a shooting victim has been treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation is continuing.