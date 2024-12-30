Third arrest made after a fatal shooting in Shannon

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – Shannon Police made a third arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on December 21.

Over the weekend, police identified Marcus Thompson as a person of interest in the shooting death of Juan Perry.

Perry was found slumped over in a vehicle at Busy Bee Convenience Store on Romie Hill Avenue.

Thompson was arrested earlier on December 30.

He was charged with First Degree Murder.

Police have also arrested and charged two other suspects in that shooting.

