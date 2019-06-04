Third Grade Test

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A second chance is what almost 3-thousand Mississippi third graders needed to pass a required reading test.

2,911 students passed the Third Grade Reading Assessment after re-taking the test before the school year ended.

A report from the State Department of Education says the pass rate increased to 82.8 percent from just over 74-percent.

The state raised its standard this year, mandating students reach the middle of the five scoring levels.

Students who did not pass will have one more opportunity to retest this summer. Third graders must pass the reading assessment to be promoted to fourth grade.