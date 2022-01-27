Third person arrested in connection with east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police have arrested a third person in connection with an east Columbus shooting.

22-year-old Aaron Brooks is charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

His bond was set at $300,000.

The shooting happened at a carwash on Alabama Street this past Sunday.

Braylin Edinburgh is facing the same charges as Brooks and remains in jail.

21-year-old Jasmine Spires is charged with three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

Her bond is $25,000.

Three people were injured in the gunfire.