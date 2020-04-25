This week on “Sunday Morning” (April 26)

Mo Rocca Facebook Live this Sunday Join us #SundayMorning after the show! Mo Rocca will be giving a Facebook Live chat at 11AM EST this Sunday. Mo will be discussing his story on “Quackery” this week & you can ask him anything! Post a question in the comment section below. See you right here this Sunday! Posted by CBS Sunday Morning on Thursday, April 23, 2020

April 26

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Why wasn’t America ready?

News of a mysterious novel coronavirus outbreak spreading in Wuhan, China first drew the attention of American media in early January. So, how did we get from those small but worrying early warnings to now, when our nation leads the world, not in managing the crisis, but in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths? Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett (“The Coming Plague”); Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute; and Beth Cameron, who was once in charge of pandemic preparedness for the National Security Council, about the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19.

Contributor Faith Salie gets to the root of the problem with regards to do-it-yourself hair coloring. CBS News



STYLE: Coping with a hairy situation by applying DIY hair color

Life during lockdown is not all black-and-white – it’s gray! But as Faith Salie discovers, gaining a touch of control in your out-of-control life may be rooted in coloring your own hair.

FASHION: Dressing down

In these anxious times, when people may be gravitating to comfort food, those living in self-isolation may be drawn to wearing comfort clothes, while revealing their lockdown sartorial choices on Instagram. Nancy Giles talks with designer Michael Kors and Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan about what homebound people are now wearing; how donning a favorite blazer, dress or pair of sneakers can boost confidence; and why we’re seeing a spike in the sales of pajamas.

For more info:



ANNOUNCEMENTS: For our viewers

Annoyed by news bulletin interruptions of our broadcast? Jane Pauley has some guidance for viewers on how they can watch “Sunday Morning” press briefing-free.

Snake oil elixirs, made from real snakes! (or, maybe not…) CBS News

MEDICINE: Tales from the annals of medical quackery

How does one treat a COVID-19 infection? If someone tells you “Drink bleach,” or tries to sell you a “coronavirus prevention pill,” run away! Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with “Quackery” co-author Dr. Lydia Kang, and with Dr. Stephen Barrett (who runs the Quackwatch website), about the history of quack medicine, and of charlatans and snake oil salesmen who use fears about medical conditions to separate fools from their money with almost surgical precision.

BOOK EXCERPT: “Quackery,” on how radium acquired a glowing reputation as a cure-all

Claire Danes in Season 8 of “Homeland.” Showtime

TELEVISION: Clair Danes

As a teenager Claire Danes expressed her ambition in life as being “a sane person … who acts.” The star of “Homeland” (now concluding its eighth and final season) and a three-time Emmy-winner, Danes talks with correspondent Holly Williams about her portrayal of CIA officer Carrie Mathison, and the blockbuster film role she doesn’t regret turning down.

The Ballard Farmers Market in Seattle reopened this past week, but with a difference in this era of pandemic. CBS News

BUSINESS: A farmers market reopens

In Seattle last Sunday, a line of people stretching a block long (and standing six feet apart) welcomed the re-opening of Ballard Farmers Market, which sells only locally-grown and produced food. But things are different there now, thanks to COVID-19. Luke Burbank reports.

A view from Jamie Harmon’s “Quarantine Memphis” project. Jamie Harmon

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: Life in Memphis during coronavirus

“Sunday Morning” presents a snapshot of life in a time of pandemic, featuring the work of photographer Jamie Harmon, whose photo series, “Quarantine Memphis,” depicts Tennesseans in lockdown.

HARTMAN: Restaurant



“Julie’s Library”

LEGEND: Julie Andrews’ “practically perfect” podcast

“It’s like a very surreal science fiction movie in a way,” says Dame Julie Andrews of the current pandemic. But this week the actress who has co-authored dozens of children’s books with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, debuts a comforting new children’s book podcast, “Julie’s Library.” Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Andrews and Hamilton about their series, in which families can hear favorite stories read in a very familiar voice.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan, coming to you from his apartment! CBS News

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on consuming all news, all the time

The comedian, now in Week 6 of quarantine with his wife and five children, discusses his diet of ’round-the-clock news about (what else?) coronavirus.

See also:

REMEMBRANCE: An overlooked place of eternal rest

Hart Island, located in Long Island Sound, is where the City of New York inters the unknown, the unclaimed, or those too poor to afford a burial. It’s the largest Potter’s field in the country, one which is now the final resting place for scores of COVID-19 victims. “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty made a pilgrimage to the site now much in the news, with a woman whose infant daughter was laid to rest there 42 years ago.

IN MEMORIAM: Some … of many: Those we’ve lost to coronavirus

“Sunday Morning” remembers victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2020



NATURE: TBD



Paul McGill, who played Mark in the 2006 revival of “A Chorus Line,” dances on an empty street in New York’s theatre district, in “A Chorus Line in Quarantine.” CBS News

“SUNDAY MORNING” MATINEE: “A Chorus Line in Quarantine” | Watch Video

44 cast members from the 2006 Broadway revival of “A Chorus Line” – each living in lockdown – perform the show’s opening dance, cut together into “one singular sensation.”



