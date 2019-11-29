This week on “Sunday Morning” (December 1)

COVER STORY: Preparing the next generation of GPS

Originally developed by the U.S. military, the Global Positioning System (GPS) as we now know it became operational in 1995, and has since become vital to nearly every facet of modern life, from our smartphones to the internet and the electrical grid. David Pogue was invited into the Air Force’s GPS Master Control Station at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo, and visits Lockheed Martin, where a new generation of GPS III satellites is being built.

For more info:

ALMANAC: The 1969 draft lottery

As the war in Vietnam raged on and anger about U.S. involvement burned in protests across the country, a lottery was held on December 1, 1969 in order to address perceived inequities in military conscription. Lee Cowan reports.

The family that models together… : Bart Baldwin, Jessica Matthews and their children in a photo shoot for a resort advertisement. CBS News

PHOTOGRAPHY: A model family

Bart Baldwin, his wife, Jessica Matthews, and their five kids are an uncommon sight in advertisements and fashion shoots: a family of models. Correspondent Serena Altschul visited with the “Baldwin Circus” at a resort near Lake Tahoe, where it was – as it always is – “Take Your Child to Work Day.”



COMMUNITY: The Cemetery Angel

When the AIDS crisis hit in the 1980s, Ruth Coker Burks – who’d inherited 262 plots in a cemetery in Hot Springs, Arkansas – became a mother of sorts to countless sons, many abandoned by families and churches because they were suffering from what was called “the gay cancer.” Coker Burks became a one-woman AIDS help center: driving patients to appointments, trying to find doctors, drugs, or filling-out death certificates. And in many cases she gave them a final resting place. Seth Doane reports on the woman who has been called “The Cemetery Angel,” who gave – and received – so many precious gifts.

For more info:



CHARITY: A giant heart: The Shriners’ leading spokesperson

You may know Shriners Hospitals for Children because of one very special patient: 17-year-old Alec Cabacungan, who was brought to Shriners because of a rare genetic disorder called Osteogenesis Imperfecta (or brittle bone disease), and who for the past five years has helped spread their mission as the charitable organization’s leading spokes-kid. Lee Cowan talked with Cabacungan, who describes his challenges and aspirations, and who makes it all look so easy, while none of it really is.

For more info:



Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as the pontiffs Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis in “The Two Popes.” Peter Mountain/Netflix

MOVIES: Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce on playing “The Two Popes”

In 2013 the unthinkable happened: a pope resigned, and another became head of the Vatican. For the first time in six centuries, the Catholic Church had two popes. The new film “The Two Popes” imagines what conversations between 85-year-old Pope Benedict (played by Sir Anthony Hopkins) and Pope Francis (played by Jonathan Pryce) would have sounded like – and since both pontiffs disagreed on most everything, not all of that conversation is polite. Correspondent Tracy Smith talked with Hopkins and Pryce about their star-making movies, faith, and friendship.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Faith Salie on the trending putdown “OK, Boomer”

For young people who have inherited a world full of rising waters, disappearing species, crippling debt and crumbling democracies, a cheeky retaliatory phrase is more than warranted

For more info:





CALENDAR: Week of December 2

“Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Lee Cowan reports.



The cactus garden at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum invites exploration even when none of them are blooming.

NATURE UP CLOSE: A living museum in the Sonora Desert

The Arizona Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson highlights hundreds of native species, from flowering cactus to larcenous birds.



128 Photos Notable deaths in 2019 A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity

