This week on “Sunday Morning” (January 5)

COVER STORY: DNA

Rita Braver reports.



ALMANAC: Reddi-Wip

On January 5, 1914, dairy salesman Aaron Lapin, who first put whipped cream into an aerosol can, was born. Jane Pauley reports.

HOSPITALITY: Hotel architect

Bill Bensley, who grew up in the shadow of Disneyland, is one of the most famous hotel designers in Asia, having designed more than 200 hotels in 30 countries. His “maximalist” projects reflect his personality: playful, colorful, and sometimes way over-the-top. Ben Tracy visits some of Bensley’s work, from a luxury tented camp inside the largest rainforest in Cambodia, to the Siam Hotel in Bangkok, a black-and-white temple to Thai history.

ON BROADWAY: David Byrne

David Byrne is burning down the house on Broadway. His show “American Utopia” is a smash hit, but that isn’t the only reason the former frontman for the Talking Heads is so happy. Serena Altschul talks with Byrne about his love of performing, his growing affinity for collaboration, and his optimism, apparent in his “Reasons to Be Cheerful,” a platform that spotlights ways in which the world is getting better.

You can stream the original cast recording of “American Utopia on Broadway” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

DESIGN: Tablescaping

Conor Knighton reports.



Singer Tanya Tucker, whose latest album, "While I'm Livin'," is nominated for four Grammy Awards.

MUSIC: Tanya Tucker

Since the ripe old age of 13, Tanya Tucker has had nearly two dozen Top-40 albums. And after more than 50 years on stage, with a new album that’s getting the best reviews of her career, she’s up this month for not just one but four Grammy nominations, more than any other country singer. CBS News’ Bob Schieffer sits down with the singer who was once country music’s wild child, and whose voice has never had more to offer than it does today.

You can stream Tanya Tucker’s “While I’m Livin'” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

OPINION: Saving endangered species, and ourselves

In order to help stabilize our planet’s life support systems, National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore says we must step up and find a problem to solve in our communities, and actually do something about it.

CALENDAR: Week of January 6

“Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD

