This week on “Sunday Morning” (July 22)

COVER STORY: Incivility

Hey, HEY, I’m talkin’ here – why is everyone SO RUDE?!? Martha Teichner reports.



ALMANAC: TBD



CBS News

ART: Lighthouses: Shining a light on disabilities

This summer in Chicago, beacons of hope are sprouting on the sidewalk. Dotting Michigan Avenue are 51 lighthouses – works of art created by those whom fate has severely tested. Dean Reynolds reports on a public art project that illuminates and celebrates the potential of people with disabilities.

For more info:

CBS News

KEEP ‘EM LAUGHING: Sebastian Maniscalco

At age 44, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has turned his personal gripes with everyday life into a career, as one of standup comedy’s breakthrough performers. His style is a unique blend of two of his early influences: the observational approach of Jerry Seinfeld, and the physicality of John Ritter. Mark Strassmann talks with Maniscalco, author of the bestselling “Stay Hungry,” about what is at the heart of his humor: his very colorful family.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



CBS News

REMEMBERING 1968: Intel at 50

1968 is famous for tragedy – assassination, war, riots and civil unrest. But 1968 also gave birth to the era of fast, cheap, ubiquitous electronics, because fifty years ago this week, two middle-aged engineers quit their jobs to start a new company called Intel. David Pogue explores how Gordon Moore and Bob Noyce (co-inventor of the integrated circuit) established a Silicon Valley giant that is still breaking new ground.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



MUSIC: The Go-Go’s

Tracy Smith sits down with The Go-Go’s, arguably the most successful all-female band in rock ‘n’ roll history. Four of the five members – Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin – talk about their hit songs like “Vacation,” “We Got the Beat” and “Our Lips Are Sealed”; their rollercoaster relationships with each other; and the new Broadway musical, “Head Over Heels,” which opens July 26 and features 17 of the group’s songs.

[embedded content]

Head Over Heels on Broadway! by Head Over Heels – The New Musical on YouTube

For more info:



OPINION: Luke Burbank

For more info:

MUSIC: Billy Joel

This week the singer-songwriter marked the 100th show of his residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Anthony Mason reports.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of July 23

“Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

NATURE UP CLOSE: The Painted Hills

There is a lot of geology out there!



NATURE UP CLOSE: What’s in a number?

Whether animals are assigned numbers or names by the scientists studying them, their attraction remains the same.

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

“Sunday Morning” also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET. Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

WE’LL SEE YOU ON THE RADIO: “Sunday Morning” is now available to CBS News Radio listeners.

You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.

