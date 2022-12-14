Thomas Loden scheduled for execution later this evening, December 14

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A north Mississippi man is set to become the second Death Row inmate executed in 10 years.

Thomas Edwin “Eddie” Loden is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at Parchman this evening.

Loden pleaded guilty to Capital Murder, Rape, and four counts of Sexual Battery in the death of 16-year-old Leesa Marie Gray.

Loden kidnapped Gray after she got off work as a waitress at her family’s restaurant in Itawamba County in 2000.

He was sentenced to death in 2001.

Loden’s lawyers requested that his execution be blocked since he was one of five plaintiffs in a lawsuit over Mississippi’s lethal injection protocol.

A federal judge denied that request.

