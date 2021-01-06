Those 75 and older can now sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Seniors ages 75 or older can now sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi.

To sign up, you must go online to the state health department website. The questionnaire will first ask if you are a healthcare worker.

- Advertisement -

If you are not and are in the 75 or older category then, select no and it will continue to take you through the process.

You will also be asked if you have had or have been exposed to COVID-19 within the last fourteen days.

Mississippi is following a phased approach to distributing the vaccine. This prioritizes those who are high risk or working jobs that you may be exposed.

This is currently phase 1B.1.

Phase one B point two will add first responders and teachers or those with chronic illnesses.

For more information on the vaccination, you can visit the MSDH website here.