ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Aberdeen Alderman vote to make some changes when it comes to the city mayor’s pay.

Sources confirm to WCBI that during an executive session, Aberdeen Alderman voted to cut Mayor Maurice Howard’s salary by $15,000.

- Advertisement -

City officials say Howard was being paid just over $44,000.

Alderman also voted to suspend his out of town expenses.

The mayor’s job performance was expected to be one topic at Tuesday’s meeting.

Mayor Howard did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.