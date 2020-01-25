Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise stolen from Aberdeen AT&T store

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Police in Aberdeen are on high alert after thousands of dollars worth of merchandise are stolen from the AT&T store.

Police Chief Henry Randle said the robbery happened early Thursday morning at the AT&T store on Hwy 145.

Multiple suspects are believed to have gained access to the store through another connecting building that was not as secure as AT&T.

Randle said whoever committed the theft is most likely very tech-savvy as they were able to disarm the entire building without setting off any alarms.

He said the crime may have been an inside job.

Several cell phones and some petty cash were stolen.

Police are investigating the incident.

If you have any information, please contact the Aberdeen Police Department.