Thousands of pills were distributed across states from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement said thousands of pills a month were being made inside a Columbus home.

For over a year, the Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the drug trafficking operation.

On Thursday, August 7, nearly a dozen people were arrested in the case.

“We have people in place conducting surveillance the night before to make sure we know where these people are, so when the warrants are executed, we go out and make the arrest,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

That’s how federal, state, and local law enforcement prepared to arrest ten people on federal drug indictments on Thursday.

“Throughout the state of Mississippi and in Memphis, we executed arrest warrants and had those individuals picked up and placed into custody,” said Hawkins.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Larry Jones, Jr., was the leader of the pill-making network and target of the investigation.

That business stretched across the state and to Memphis and Tuscaloosa.

Jones is accused of using a pill machine to make the laced tablets.

“Basically, what that machine was… It would take the powder crystalized methamphetamine and crush it into a powered tablet form and produce these tablets that they can then sell on the street. That’s a really popular way for people to ingest methamphetamine here in Mississippi,” said Hawkins.

This past March, Larry Jones Jr. and Allan Jones, were arrested in Columbus. That’s when the pill press was found.

In all, 14 people were indicted. 12 of them are in custody.

“This is a significant case for us to be able to indict these people federally and apprehend them and take them off the streets. Now we look forward to justice system to prosecute these individuals and hold them accountable for what they’ve been doing,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins has a warning for drug dealers and users in the area.

“We know where these individuals are hanging. We know who they’re running with, and we know where they’re laying their heads at night,” said Hawkins.

This federal investigation is ongoing.

More arrests and indictments are expected to be made in the future.

