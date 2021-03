JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – There are thousands of vaccine appointments open across the state of Mississippi.

For example, Lowndes County has 3,045, Oktibbeha County has 2,323, and Lee County has 2,065.

- Advertisement -

Those who are 18 or older are able to sign up online or by phone at 1-877-978-6453.

Click here to sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine.