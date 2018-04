COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The 2018 Wings Over Columbus Open House and Air Space Show hit an all time high.

The Columbus Air Force Base says roughly 21,000 people came out last Saturday to catch the sites and sounds in the sky and on the ground.

The show only lasted one day and had to be cancelled Sunday on account of rainy weather.

Hundreds were involved in organizing the this years air show.