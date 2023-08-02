Thrasher man arrested for allegedly shooting his own son

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Thrasher man is in jail accused of shooting his own son.

On Monday, Prentiss County 911 took a report of a gunshot victim on County Road 1040 in the Thrasher community.

When Prentiss County Deputies and the Highway Patrol got there, they found a man who had been assaulted and shot.

The man’s father, 63-year-old Stevie Joe Owens of Thrasher, was arrested at the scene.

The victim was airlifted to NMMC in Tupelo.

Owens was charged with aggravated domestic violence.

He is in the Prentiss County Jail; no bond has been set.

The victim has been released from the hospital.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter