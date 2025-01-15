Threat at Aberdeen High School now said to be false

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – On January 15, WCBI received reports from concerned parents about a gun threat at Aberdeen High.

We reached out to the Aberdeen School District about the incident and received a statement.

The statement read, “After a thorough investigation, we have confirmed that the allegations of a school shooting and a weapon being found on campus are false.

There is no immediate threat to our school district at this time.

The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority, and we will continue to take every precaution to ensure a secure and supportive environment for everyone in our schools.”

