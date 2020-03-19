Three arrested after search warrant at West Point home

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deputies discovered methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana during a search of a West Point home.

Demaris Walker, 33, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.

- Advertisement -

Bond was set at $300,000.

Georgia Sloan, 30, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Bond was set at $10,000.

Adair Walker, 43, was charged with child endangerment. Deputies said the charge was because a child was in the environment with narcotics in plain sight. The child was checked and released to family members.

Bond was set at $10,000.

While conducting the search warrant, agents seized 275 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin, and 100 grams of marijuana. A Dodge Challenger Hellcat was also seized during the search. Deputies found over $48,000 in cash at the home.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Clay County Sheriff’s Department, and West Point Police Department all assisted in the investigation.