Three arrested for Lee County burglaries, investigators searching for one more suspect

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people who are allegedly responsible for several burglaries.

Paula Lockhart, Christopher Griffin, and Alexis Shamlin have all been arrested and charged.

The crimes happened in August and in July.

Several homes that were either empty at the time or under construction were burglarized. The items that were taken were electronics, jewelry, checks, credit cards, tools, golf carts, ATVs, and motorcycles.

Investigators said the belongings were taken to support a meth habit.

Investigators are now looking for Hayden Hall, 21, who they think may have been involved.

A search was conducted in Plantersville this week and several items were recovered from the break-ins.

The stolen belongings were then linked to the suspects, who police say, were living in a tent city in the Auburn community.

If you know where Hall is, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.