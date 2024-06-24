Three arrests made after Blackhawk Dollar General hold up

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Several law enforcement agencies teamed up to arrest three people accused of robbing a Dollar General.

23-year-old Keyshawn Barken of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 19-year-old William Haymon of Durant, and 20-year-old Amari Thomas of West were all charged with armed robbery.

Barken and Haymon were also charged with kidnapping.

Haymon will also face possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen weapon.

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said a Dollar General in the Blackhawk community was held up Friday night.

Investigators believed employees in the store and a customer outside in their vehicle were held at gunpoint.

The accused robbers left in a getaway vehicle and were followed to Durant. That’s where they were arrested.

Money and cigarettes, along with other reported stolen items, were found in the getaway vehicle.

There was also a loaded gun in the car.

Carroll County and Holmes County deputies, Durant police, and state troopers all assisted in the arrest.

All three people were denied bond.

