Three arrests made after Blackhawk Dollar General hold up
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Several law enforcement agencies teamed up to arrest three people accused of robbing a Dollar General.
23-year-old Keyshawn Barken of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 19-year-old William Haymon of Durant, and 20-year-old Amari Thomas of West were all charged with armed robbery.
Barken and Haymon were also charged with kidnapping.
Haymon will also face possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen weapon.
Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said a Dollar General in the Blackhawk community was held up Friday night.
Investigators believed employees in the store and a customer outside in their vehicle were held at gunpoint.
The accused robbers left in a getaway vehicle and were followed to Durant. That’s where they were arrested.
Money and cigarettes, along with other reported stolen items, were found in the getaway vehicle.
There was also a loaded gun in the car.
Carroll County and Holmes County deputies, Durant police, and state troopers all assisted in the arrest.
All three people were denied bond.