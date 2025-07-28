Three arrests made after multiple shots fired in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men are facing charges in Tupelo after multiple vehicles were shot at.

On July 23, officers with the Tupelo Police Department responded to a shots-fired call on Horton Street.

While several vehicles were struck, no injuries were reported.

Officers began taping off and establishing the crime scene when, a short time later, an individual entered the crime scene to allegedly retrieve a piece of evidence.

Officers arrested the suspect, Adrian Vaca, and he was later charged with one count of Tampering With Physical Evidence. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

After further investigation, Jaden Martin and Lamarcus Heard were arrested and each charged with two counts of shooting into a Motor Vehicle.

Both Martin and Heard are being held without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

