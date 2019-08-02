Three arrests made after string of burglaries in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people face charges after a series of car burglaries and thefts in Lowndes County.

Monroe Richards Jr.,19, Tavion Drungo, 19, and Jeremiah Payne, 20, face charges ranging from felony taking of a motor vehicle, auto burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, and conspiracy.

On Tuesday, Lowndes County investigators received multiple reports of stolen property and car break-ins on Sherwood Drive, Maid Marion Circle, and Robin Hood Circle.

During the thefts, several guns were stolen from cars.

A 2016 Honda Pilot was also taken from a Sherwood Drive home.

On Wednesday, Columbus police officers spotted three people in a stolen car and conducted a traffic stop.

Two of the suspects fled from the car, and the driver was arrested.

During the investigation, officers were able to connect the suspects to a string of burglaries.

Some of the stolen items were recovered, including two firearms, and the Honda Pilot.

Investigators said they discovered another stolen car, and also uncovered a plot to steal another car.

This case is still on-going, and more arrests are expected.