Three arrests made in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Three arrests were made in connection with separate shootings that happened in Columbus on Monday night, August 18.

Additional arrests are possible as police continue to investigate the cases.

Columbus police say a shooting happened Monday night in the 2400 Block of 18th Ave North.

“It sounded like a loud boom. I didn’t know what that was. I thought it was maybe firecrackers or something,” said Emmanuel Conner, a Columbus resident.

28-year-old Emmanuel Conner was at home with his mother when the shooting happened.

“I looked out the window and saw a bunch of people outside in the yard across the street and then I saw the ambulance,” said Conner.

Columbus Police arrested and charged Codey Sanders and Antarrio Brown for Aggravated Assault in connection with the gunfire.

I spoke with some other neighbors, and they said it’s usually quiet in their community.

“There was a police car parked in front of that church, Genesis Church,” said Conner.

Darren Leach, the Pastor of Genesis Dream Center, has served in the neighborhood of 18th Avenue North for 15 years.

“(I) found out this afternoon about the shooting that happens yesterday. It was really disappointing because it’s not really something that happens in our neighborhood,” said Leach.

Leach said he believes the community can do better to keep everyone safe.

“The shooting in our neighborhood just reminded me that we still have work to do. My thing has always been we got to rebuild our communities, and that means we got to get our kids jobs. We got to help strengthen our families and we got to make sure we continue to do the work on the social infrastructure,” said Leach.

In an unrelated incident, officers were called to Sandfield One Stop, on Highway 182, about a man that was shot in the leg.

Makaijah Taylor was arrested for Accessory After the Fact in the Sandfield shooting.

Leach said there is still hope.

“I think that we still live in ‘The Friendly City,’ we just got to make sure that these things don’t happen. If we continue to work together, we’ll make it happen,” said Leach.

Both investigations are active and ongoing.

If you have any information about either shootings, please call CPD or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

