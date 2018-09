COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A three car pile up lands one in an ambulance in east Columbus earlier this evening.

It happened at the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Alabama Street.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses say one car was at a complete stand still at the stop sign.

A second car was trying to turn on to Lawrence Drive, and the third car was making its way down Alabama Street when they all collided.

Columbus Police are investigating the crash.