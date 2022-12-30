Three children missing from Pontotoc County found safe

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (WCBI) – Here is an update to a story we have been following.

Three children who were reported missing in Pontotoc County have been located safe in Missouri.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Hazelie Payne, Eden Payne, and Willow Payne Wednesday afternoon.

The parents, Chelsey and Austin Payne, were accused of kidnapping the children and driving to Ripley County, Missouri where they were arrested.

Both parents are being charged with three counts of kidnapping.

Pontotoc County Chief Investigator Jimmy Whitehead said Chelsey and Austin Payne do not hold legal custody of the children.

