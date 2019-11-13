Three cows swept out to sea during Hurricane Dorian found alive

In early September, dozens of animals were swept out to sea in North Carolina during Hurricane Dorian, which hit the state as a Category 1 storm. Now, three cows have been found nearby, and officials believe they swam to safety following the major storm.

Cape Lookout National Seashore officials told the Charlotte Observer about 20 cows and 28 wild horses were among the wildlife that were killed during the hurricane. However, three cows have recently been found roaming the national park, shocking officials and locals.

Officials believe the cows swam several miles across the Core Sound from Cedar Island during the storm. The trio is now “grazing peacefully together on federal grass,” Cape Lookout spokesman B. G. Horvat told McClatchy news group.

After hurricane Dorian a single cow was found on Core Banks after being washed miles away from her home on Cedar Island… Posted by Wild Horses of Cedar Island on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Horvat said the group was incredibly lucky. If they had to go any further, the would have likely drifted into the Atlantic, he said.

“I’ll say it’s about 4 miles across Core Sound,” Horvat said. “Remember, the cows and all the horses were swept away with the water surging back. Who knows exactly, but the cows certainly have a gripping story to share.”

The cows, who have been nicknamed “sea cows,” belonged to a herd of about 20 that roam freely on about 1,000 acres of privately owned land on Cedar Island, according to The Charlotte Observer. However, officials believe many of the cows died in the storm.

Officials want to return the cows to their home. Horvat said they will likely have to be sedated before making the trip back by boat.

The cows aren’t the only animals to miraculously appear after the deadly storm. In early October, rescuers found a dog that had survived underneath rubble for about a month.

“Miracle” dog found after Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas