Three finalists will interview with city council for police chief position

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three finalists to be recommended as the next Columbus police chief will be brought to town for an interview.

Mayor Keith Gaskin says the candidates will be brought in one at a time to interview with the city council.

No dates have been set for when those interviews will take place.

Seven people were initially interviewed by a search committee.

The names of those candidates have not been released.

No word on when a potential candidate could be offered the job.

