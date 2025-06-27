Three generations of protecting and serving with Macon PD

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – For one local family, what started as an occupation has become a tradition.

For three generations, the Freshour family has been protecting and serving with the Macon Police Department.

And after almost 60 years, the dedication is still alive.

For the Freshour family, law enforcement isn’t just a job. It’s a family tradition.

In 1967, Aubrey Ivy Freshour, better known as Pete, joined the Macon Police Department.

His son, Aubrey Ivy Freshour Jr., or “Petey”, began serving with Macon PD 20 years later, in 1987.

Recently, the tradition expanded into a third generation when Aubrey Ivy Freshour III, who goes by Trey, was sworn in.

“It means the world to me. You know, I’ve always wanted to be an officer ever since I was three or four years old,” Trey said. “Just seeing my dad get dressed in the morning, and driving in the parades to everything. That’s always what I wanted to do. I knew that that was my calling from the radio traffic, from the cars, to the bulletproof vest, everything. Just seeing everything about it. That’s what I knew I wanted to do.”

Trey says knowing that his family is part of the Macon Police Department’s history means so much to him.

“Growing up in a small town, you know, you know everybody. And just being with the people and getting to know the people, you still have to do your job, but you still want to help them out, too any way you can,” Trey said.

His father, Petey, served as the Macon Police Chief. He said watching his son follow in his footsteps is sort of overwhelming.

“That’s my boy. And I’m so proud of him,” Petey said.

Both Trey and Petey said they have seen a lot change within policing over the years.

“The way the world is and everything, it’s just a whole lot different,” Trey said.

“It’s just a whole lot different from the time that I was three or four years old riding with my dad, it’s changed a whole heap,” Petey said. “Every generation, it changes. I mean, and if you don’t change with the generations, you’re stuck in the past.”

Trey said he is thankful to be able to continue what his grandad started. Petey said if Pete could see where Trey is now, he would be proud.

“I’ll always be grateful for the good Lord allowing me the opportunity to serve in the same department. My granddad and dad, you know, they put their heart and soul into this department and county for so many years. I’m just glad to be a part of it,” Trey said.

Trey said his goal is to one day become the chief like his father was and eventually the Noxubee County Sheriff.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.