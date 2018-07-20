Three injured in wreck involving Lee County deputy

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County Deputy and two others are injured after at late-morning crash.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Highway of 278 and County Road 199.

According to a report from MHP Master Sargeant Ray Hall, it appears the deputy was trying to cross the highway when his Ford Police SUV collided with an SUV driven by Patricia Foradori, 59, of Aberdeen.

The deputy, Foradori and her passenger were all taken to NMMC with moderate injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.